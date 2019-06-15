Fresno teen willing to help local elderly, volunteers to mow their yard for free

Fresno teen Juan Olivarez is offering free lawn mowing services this summer for local elderly people who have a low income. The 15-year-old said he wants to help out seniors in the community. Courtesy Juan Olivarez

A Fresno teen who mows grass as part of his summer job is offering his services for free to local elderly people with low income.

Juan Olivarez, 15, said he wants to help out seniors in the community who have a tough time mowing their grass or simply can’t afford to maintain their yard.

“I’m doing it as community service and to help people around here,” said Olivarez, who will be a sophomore at Sunnyside High next school year. “It’s really hot right now. Maybe they don’t want to be outside.

“If they can’t do it, I’ll do it for them so they don’t have to.”

Olivarez said he is willing to cut grass for others who aren’t elderly, too, though, at a fee.

Olivarez admits he is a beginner.

But he learned how to mow a yard through his father, who was a groundskeeper while working for the Fresno County Parks and Recreation Department.

And he believes practice will make him better at mowing lawns.

Olivarez said he plans to save any money from this summer to go to college one day.

Those interested in Olivarez’s service can contact him at 559-652-8960. Availability is first-come, first-serve bases.