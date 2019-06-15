Large house fire kills pets, displaces family in southeast Fresno

Firefighters responded to a house fire in southeast Fresno. A gas leak was also reported during the fire incident. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A house fire near Roosevelt High School displaced a family and killed several pets in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened around 2 p.m. on East Bend Avenue near north Barton Avenue, said Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief Randy Reitz. The cause remains under investigation.

No one was inside when the blaze happened, but six to eight pets — which included cats and dogs — didn’t survive.

A neighboring house was in danger of burning, but firefighters were able to save it. “There was a great deal of fire that was involved in the interior of the house and it extended out causing an exposure problem to the neighboring house,” Reitz said.

The fire made its way into the home’s attic, causing the roof to collapse.

Clutter inside and outside the home caused a lot of challenges for firefighters, Reitz said. About 30 firefighters battled the blaze for more than 90 minutes. The heat conditions also made it challenging for crews to fight the fire.

The house is about 1,000 square feet and damage was estimated around $150,000, according to firefighters.