Train smashes truck in rural Fresno County, dragging driver and his dog 200-plus yards

Pickup truck hit by a San Joaquin Valley Railroad train A pickup truck tried to cross the train trains in Fresno County, near W. McKenzie and N. Hayes avenues, and ended up getting hit by a train that had 90 carts attached to it Friday (June 14, 2019). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A pickup truck tried to cross the train trains in Fresno County, near W. McKenzie and N. Hayes avenues, and ended up getting hit by a train that had 90 carts attached to it Friday (June 14, 2019).

A male driver suffered major injuries following a train collision Friday evening in Fresno, according to CHP Fresno Sgt. Edward Jacobs.

The driver, identified as a man in his 40s, and his dog were in a pick-up truck traveling northbound on Hayes Avenue near McKenzie Avenue when they entered the railroad tracks and were broadsided by the train, Jacobs said.

The train, which was going 25 mph and hauling 90 rail carts, crashed into the driver’s side of the truck and dragged the pickup 200-plus yards, according to CHP.

“I imagine, not knowing anything about trains, but they could see (the truck) a long ways away,” Jacobs said of the train conductors. “But it takes a while to stop a monster of a vehicle.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

CHP said witnesses claim they heard the train blowing its horn, but apparently the driver didn’t hear it.

There also are no crossing arms on the railroad tracks, because it’s in the rural part of the county.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with a broken hip, Jacobs said.

The driver’s dog didn’t have any injuries but was taken to the SPCA.

The train is with the San Joaquin Valley Railroad and travels throughout the central San Joaquin Valley, including a route near Belmont and Highway 99, Jacob said.

Hayes Avenue will remain closed due to the train blockage. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor.