Lowriders de Fresno cruise into downtown
Fresno Grizzlies host lowrider car show along Fresno’s Fulton Street
The Fresno Grizzlies are debuting a new alter-ego that comes with an event-filled weekend in downtown.
The minor-league baseball team will be known as the Lowriders de Fresno for games Saturday and Sunday at Chukchansi Park.
But that’s not all.
Saturday started with a free car show on Fulton Street, a block beyond left field at Chukchansi. An awards ceremony was planned for inside the park before the Saturday night game, and postgame entertainment came in the form of a concert by Cisco Kid and WAR.
Sunday festivities include lowrider cars on display inside the park beginning at 4 p.m.; a 5:05 first pitch; and a postgame lowrider cruise on Fulton.
Details: fresnolowriders.com
