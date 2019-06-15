Local

Lowriders de Fresno cruise into downtown

Fresno Bee Staff

Fresno Grizzlies host lowrider car show along Fresno’s Fulton Street

Fresno Grizzlies baseball team, playing as the Lowriders de Fresno this weekend, kick off the weekend with a lowrider car show along Fulton Street. See the cars on display both days, watch the lowrider cruise after Sunday's game. By
The Fresno Grizzlies are debuting a new alter-ego that comes with an event-filled weekend in downtown.

The minor-league baseball team will be known as the Lowriders de Fresno for games Saturday and Sunday at Chukchansi Park.

But that’s not all.

Saturday started with a free car show on Fulton Street, a block beyond left field at Chukchansi. An awards ceremony was planned for inside the park before the Saturday night game, and postgame entertainment came in the form of a concert by Cisco Kid and WAR.

Sunday festivities include lowrider cars on display inside the park beginning at 4 p.m.; a 5:05 first pitch; and a postgame lowrider cruise on Fulton.

Details: fresnolowriders.com

