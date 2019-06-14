Mosquitoes found in Fresno test positive for West Nile. Here’s what you can to be safe

These are the mosquitoes that cause West Nile virus. Here’s how they find them The Pocket neighborhood in Sacramento was identified by the local vector control district as an area of concern for West Nile virus in June 2018. The district is considering aerial spraying in the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Pocket neighborhood in Sacramento was identified by the local vector control district as an area of concern for West Nile virus in June 2018. The district is considering aerial spraying in the area.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health issued a warning on Friday about the West Nile virus.

Mosquitoes collected in Fresno have tested positive for the virus, according to a new release from the department. The mosquitoes were found in areas around the 93710 zip code, which runs from Shaw to Herndon avenues and Blackstone to Willow.

People bitten by infected mosquitoes can become ill with fever and other flu-like symptoms. A small percentage of bites can cause serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

“This confirmation is a strong reminder that everyone should take this disease seriously and should take every precaution to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” says Leticia Berber, Health Educator Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Those precautions include contacting the local mosquito control district of any potential problems (such as standing water or neglected swimming pools) and practicing the “three Ds.”

DEET

Use insect repellent and make sure it contains DEET, picardin, oil or lemon eucalyptus or IR3535, the release says.

Dawn and dusk

Mosquitoes are most active (read: biting) in the early morning and evening. Make sure doors and windows are closed at these times, or have tight-fitting screens. Now would be a good time to repair or replace those screens, the health department said.

If you have to be outside, make sure to wear proper clothing (cover up) and repellent.

Drain

Drain all standing water. Mosquitoes can lay eggs inside empty flower pots, old car tires or buckets, so make sure they are clean and dry.

More information can be found at California’s West Nile virus website at westnile.ca.gov.