Clovis youth group offering to wash your car for free. No strings attached.

A youth group with the Clovis Missionary Baptist Church is offering free car washes Thursday between about 9 a.m. to noon at the car wash location in the southeast corner of the Sierra and Clovis avenues intersection. The Fresno Bee

Looking to get your car washed?

How about for free?

A youth group with the Clovis Missionary Baptist Church is offering free car washes Thursday between about 9 a.m. to noon at the car wash location in the southeast corner of the Sierra and Clovis avenues intersection.

And they’re not accepting donations for their free service, either.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We just want to be able to offer something for free to people,” youth minister Cole Howard said. “Love is free. Being nice is free. The salvation we have through Christ is free because Jesus Christ paid for it.

“That simple act of trying to love people like he did us, if we do that, we can make this world a better place. And that’s all we’re trying to do — make this world a better place.”

A youth group with the Clovis Missionary Baptist Church is offering free car washes Thursday between about 9 a.m. to noon at the car wash location in the southeast corner of the Sierra and Clovis avenues intersection. Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee

This is the second straight year the Clovis Missionary Baptist youth group is holding a free car wash.

The group also held a free car wash Tuesday and drew a steady stream of cars.

Members of the youth group smiled and waved while holding up colorful signs along Clovis Avenue in front of the car wash to attract attention.

“We’re not going to Bible bash,” Howard said. “We’re not even going to take your money.

“Let us wash your car. If you don’t want to get out of your car, you don’t have to. If you want to talk or remotely interested in what we have to say, come out and see us at our church.

“Either way,” Howard added, “you get to enjoy your free car wash.”