Where’s the big Independence Day fireworks show? Here’s the list for June 29-July 4

Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis

June 29

Lake McClure

Lights on the Lake, viewing area opens at 5 p.m., McClure Point. lakemcclure.org, $20 cash, ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m. Mendota Fireworks Show and Cornhole Tournament, gates open at 5 p.m., cornhole tournament registration 5-6:45 p.m. and starts at 7 p.m., Rojas-Pierce Park, 297 San Pedro Street, 559-655-3291, free admission.

July 2

Orange Cove

Event opens at 5 p.m. in the Orange Cove Community Center, 1705 Anchor Ave, 559-626-4488. Free admission with vendors and food trucks.

July 3





Visalia

Visalia Freedom Celebration, event starts at noon; 6 p.m., Rawhide Ballpark gates open to anyone attending the Visalia Rawhide vs. Stockton Ports game, fireworks show after the game with free admission. rawhidebaseball.com.

Revelers watch from the banks of a pond at Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis as fireworks are shot off during the Star Spangled Revue show in 2017.

Wild Water Adventures

Nightly July 3-6, Star Spangled Revue, fireworks begin after dark, 114313 E. Shaw., Clovis, 559-299-9453, wildwater.net, $18-$38.

Kerman

Festival of the American Spirit Fireworks Show, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m., Kerman High Stadium, 205 S. First St., kermanchamber.org/events, $6, $3 ages 4-10. The event includes kids activities, food, vendors and entertainment.

Kingsburg

Kingsburg’s Independence Day Celebration, gates open at 6 p.m., Kingsburg High Stadium, Sierra Street just east of 18th Avenue, 559-897-1111, $5 for adults $3 for anyone 12 and under.

Selma

Selma’s 30th Community Independence Celebration, gates open at 5:30 p.m., Selma High School, 3125 Wright St, 891-2235, $5 for adults, $2 for anyone between 5- 12 years old, and free for children under 4. No ice chests or outside food.

Tulare

Fireworks Extravaganza, gates open at 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., 559-686-1547, $5, free admission for ages 5 and under with a paid adult.

Woodlake

Kiwanis July 3rd Blast, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks at 8:45 p.m., Miller Brown Park, downtown Woodlake, facebook.com/ WoodlakeKiwanis1, free admission. Kids fun zone, water slides, games, music and food.

Fireworks explode over Chukchansi Park following the Fresno Grizzlies baseball game to celebrate Fourth of July 2016.

July 4

Fresno





Freedom Run, 7 a.m. Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/ FresnoFreedomRun, $20-$30. Kids races, 4-mile run and 2-mile run/walk.

Fresno Grizzlies

Fireworks Extravaganza, game vs. Tacoma Rainiers starts at 6:35 p.m., fireworks after the game, all-you-can-eat BBQ, Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., 559-320-4487, milb.com/fresno/tickets/promotions, $13-$55.

Bass Lake

Bass Lake Fireworks and Boat Parade, boat parade around 7 p.m., fireworks around 9 p.m., Miller’s Landing Resort, 37976 Road 222, basslakechamber.com, event is free.

Clovis

Freedom Fest hosted by Clovis Kiwanis Club, gates open at 5 p.m., fireworks show at 9 p.m., Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High, 1055 Fowler Avenue, visitfresnocounty.org, $5, free to children 5 and under.

Exeter

Fourth of July Fireworks Show, gates open at 6 p.m., show begins around 9 p.m., Lions Stadium/Dobson Field, Rocky Hill Drive east of Highway 65, exeterchamber.com free admission.

Fowler

Fowler’s Fabulous 4th of July, gates open at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk, fun zone, food vendors and live music by The Monsanto Band, Fowler High football field, 701 E Main Street, 559-834-5486, free admission.

Sanger

Fourth of July Spectacular, gates open at 6:30 p.m., Sanger High practice field, 1045 N. Bethel Ave., 559-875-4575, sanger.org, trickets $3 or a four-pack including parking pass for $15.

Island Waterpark

Fireworks Extravaganza, park opens at 11 a.m., fireworks begin as soon as it gets dark, 6099 W. Barstow Ave., 559-277-6800, islandwater park.com/4th_of_July/, $25.99-$34.99.

July 6

Shaver Lake

Fireworks and Boat Show, event starts at 6 p.m. with boats parading from both the Sierra Marine and Shaver Lake Marina to the middle of the lake. The annual fireworks displays follows.