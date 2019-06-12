A 69-year-old Coarsegold man is missing. Authorities are asking for the public’s help

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A 69-year-old Coarsegold man has gone missing.

Billy Pippin was reported missing by his friends on Monday. He was last seen around midnight Sunday in the Porterville area. At the time of his disappearance, Pippin said he was driving his black 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 back to his home in Coarsegold, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Pippin is 5-foot-8, 220 pounds with gray hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, tan shorts and sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Pippin’s truck has chrome rims and his license plate number is 52500F2.

Anyone with information regarding Pippin’s location is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detective Bureau at 559-802-9563, dispatch at 559-733-6218, or the tip now line by phone at 559-725-4194 or by email at tcso@tipnow.com.