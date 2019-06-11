Woman saved after crashing car into Kings River, says CHP

A woman was treated Tuesday night after her car crashed into the Kings River late Tuesday night.

Details are preliminary, but California Highway Patrol officers say it appears the crash was a suicide attempt.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Seth Brown said emergency personnel were called to the scene around 9 p.m. about a vehicle being in the water near the Annadale Avenue crossing, just east of Sanger.

Crews found the vehicle and rescued the single occupant. She was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital.

CHP officers said alcohol is also suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Fresno Sheriffs, American Ambulance, Sanger Fire and CHP were called to assist in the rescue.