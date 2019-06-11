Two escape two-alarm fire near McLane High, power lines spark

Excessive heat challenges firefighters during Fresno house fire A house fire near Shields and Cedar avenues in Fresno was a challenge for firefighters, but Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis praises the work done to keep it from causing further damage in triple-digit temperatures. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A house fire near Shields and Cedar avenues in Fresno was a challenge for firefighters, but Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis praises the work done to keep it from causing further damage in triple-digit temperatures.

Two adults escaped a house fire near McLane High School on Tuesday that caused power lines to spark and threatened a neighboring house.

Fire Chief Kerri Donis said the fire erupted at the home on Princeton and Archie avenues around 3:45 p.m.

Two people got out of the house before firefighters arrived and put out the two-alarm blaze.

Flames caused power lines to spark above the home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Much of the damage could be seen inside the garage, where two cars were burned and no door remained.

Donis said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, including where it started.

About 40 personnel helped put out the blaze.