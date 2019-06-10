Black Lives Matter banner controversy sparks lawsuit against Fresno County

ACLU sues Fresno County over Black Lives Matter banners ACLU Foundation of Northern California sues Fresno County registrar over alleged free speech violation at church with Black Lives Matter banners. The church was removed as a polling place after banner complaints Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ACLU Foundation of Northern California sues Fresno County registrar over alleged free speech violation at church with Black Lives Matter banners. The church was removed as a polling place after banner complaints

The ACLU Foundation of Northern California is suing Fresno County Registrar Brandi Orth for allegedly “illegally” removing Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno as a polling site in the November election over Black Lives Matter banners.

The Bee first brought the issue to light in November.

In a news release Monday, the ACLU said the only reason for removing the Fresno church as a polling place was because Unitarian Universalist Church had refused to cover up the banners on its premise. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Fresno, argues that Orth violated the church’s right to free speech.

The ACLU further alleges Orth claimed the banners prevented the church from being a “safe and neutral” voting site for the November election, according to the release.

“The records show that she took this illegal, retaliatory action based on one person’s racist complaints,” Mollie Lee, a senior attorney with the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, said in the news release. “Local registrars are at the front lines of democracy and have a critical responsibility in conducting elections fairly. It is important for them to fulfill that responsibility in a way that is not influenced by implicit or explicit bias.”

Orth couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The California Elections Code requires campaign and candidate materials be at least 100-feet away from a polling site. The distance is measured from the room where voters sign the roster and cast ballots, according to the lawsuit.

The Black Lives Matter banners are about 200 feet away from the church building and about 225 feet from the room where voters cast their ballot, the lawsuit says.





The ACLU also says the banners weren’t advocating for a particular candidate or issue on the ballot. The lawsuit seeks an order that would prevent Orth from removing the church as a polling site based on the banners.

Prior to the June 2018 election, the church also had two small signs within 100 feet from the polling entrance. The signs stated “One Human Family: We support refugees and our Muslims neighbors,” according to the lawsuit. At the time, a polling worker asked the church to move the signs away from the polling entrance, the lawsuit says.

The church complied and moved the signs out to the front of the sidewalk, more than 100 feet away from the polling entrance.

“During the June 2018 election, there were no problems at the polling place located at the Church,” the lawsuit reads.

This story will be updated.