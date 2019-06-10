Tulare deputies search Lake Kaweah for missing man

Deputies found a missing man’s watercraft in Kaweah Lake, but the victim remained missing. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies, including a boat unit, are searching Lake Kaweah for a man missing after a personal watercraft flipped over Sunday night, spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm reported Monday morning.

The incident was called in about 9:30 p.m. near the Lake’s Horse Creek Campground, where a woman told deputies that she was on the craft with a man that she had recently met when the craft overturned. She said that she was unable to find the man, and swam back to shore. Deputies searched the area and found the man’s Ford pickup in the campground parking lot. Two hours later, the watercraft was recovered.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter joined the search along with a sheriff’s airplane. The boat unit was sent to the lake Monday morning. The man was last seen wearing a blue and white tank top, blue and white shorts and a blue jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 559-733-6218.