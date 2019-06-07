Man struck and killed by Amtrak in central Fresno

Union Pacific and Fresno Police join forces for rail safety Union Pacific and the Fresno Police Department join forces to concentrate efforts in educating motorists in railroad crossing safety, Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Union Pacific and the Fresno Police Department join forces to concentrate efforts in educating motorists in railroad crossing safety, Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019.

A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday morning in central Fresno, police reported.

The fatality took place near Van Ness Avenue just north of East Shields Avenue about 9 a.m.

After the collision, the train was stopped on the tracks while officers investigated the incident. Lt. James Fowler said it was possible that the victim intentionally took his own life.

The victim was not identified.