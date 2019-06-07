Man collecting cans on freeway in the dark struck by sheriff’s car

A man who was struck by a Freson County Sheriff’s deputy while collecting cans on Highway 99 late Thursday is expected to recover from his injuries, authorities say.

The incident reportedly took place on southbound 99 near the Highway 180 transition.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said a side mirror on the deputy’s car hit the man, who was walking on the darkened highway. The deputy immediately stopped and rendered first aid as California Highway Patrol officers arrived. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.