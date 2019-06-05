Woman says ‘jealous’ ex to blame in boyfriend’s stabbing death

Rafael Rivas, 36, of Mendota. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

John Rangel, 35, of Mendota was described by those who knew him as a simple man with a big heart.

Family members said he worked driving a truck, forklift and in the fields during his life growing up in the cantaloupe capital of the world.

He had been dating Adrianna Escalante for four years and was living with her and her children in Mendota.

But it was in Escalante’s home where Rangel’s life would end. On May 11 he was stabbed multiple times while he lay in bed. Police arrested and charged Escalante’s ex-boyfriend, Rafael Rivas, 37, with murder.

Judge W. Kent Hamlin ruled Wednesday there’s enough evidence to try Rivas for murder.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Escalante testified Rivas had grown jealous of her relationship with Rangel.

Although they were no longer involved romantically, Rivas still dropped by her home to visit her children he’d helped raise. The former couple had been together for about 12 years before they broke up.

But tension among Rivas and Rangel had also begun to grow. Escalante’s daughter Kylie testified that Rivas tried to attack Rangel with a knife on Halloween.

The two men got into a heated argument a few days prior to the stabbing.

There was also testimony from Escalante that Rivas may have been taking methamphetamine and having fits of paranoia in the days leading up to the murder.

Under questioning by Deputy District Attorney Tim Galston, Escalante acknowledged Rivas had slept at her home the night of the stabbing. She also found two roses at the foot of her bed later that morning and was not sure where they came from.

Asked if Rangel was bothered by Rivas being at the house, she replied. “Of course, he didn’t like it.”

Later that day, as Rivas continued sleeping, Rangel remained in the couple’s bedroom watching television with Escalante and her son Josiah Gutierrez.

As Escalante and her son left the bedroom to make dinner, they heard a scream coming from the bedroom.

“I heard John, he screamed,” she said.

Kylie Escalante and her brother saw Rivas rush out of the house. As they ran to the bedroom they found Rangel struggling to breathe. They didn’t realize until a short time later that he had been stabbed.

Mendota Police Officer Edward Jimenez testified Rivas was stabbed multiple times in the ribcage and chest area. Despite rescue efforts by paramedics, Rivas died at the scene.

Rivas’ next court appearance is scheduled for June 20.