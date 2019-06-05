PG&E outage: 20,000-plus customers without power, including Fresno State, Campus Pointe

What utility crews are doing to restore the power Power companies have a detailed plan for restoring power after storms. A first step is making sure power isn't flowing through downed lines. Restoration the kicks in based on established priorities. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Power companies have a detailed plan for restoring power after storms. A first step is making sure power isn't flowing through downed lines. Restoration the kicks in based on established priorities. Here's a look.

More than 20,000 customers were without power Wednesday as of 2 p.m. in northeast Fresno and parts of Clovis.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company spokesman Denny Boyles said the cause is believed to be heat-related. He said equipment failure at a transmission substation near East Bullard Avenue and North First Street caused the outage.

“We have numerous workers either at the substation now or on the way to transfer power to other undamaged circuits and repair the failed circuit breaker,” Boyles said in an email.

The official number of customers without power was 21,996. The company reported that it didn’t expect power restoration until about 4:45 p.m.

The outage was reported at 1:30 p.m. in an area that covers Fresno State and several neighborhoods, extending northward to Herndon Avenue and east of Highway 41.

Fresno State closed its campus at 2 p.m. due to the outage.

The Fresno State campus and surrounding community is experiencing a power outage. PG&E has not confirmed how long the outage will last. In anticipation of rising temperatures, the campus will be closing at 2 p.m.



Further updates will be on the University website soon. — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) June 5, 2019

