They both used to work for Community Medical Centers. Now they’re giving millions to it

Chinese delegation tours new state-of-the-art Cancer Institute at Clovis Community A special medical delegation from China toured various areas of Community Medical Centers’ hospitals. They were invited to see several care facilities for collaboration possibilities and access to higher level care. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A special medical delegation from China toured various areas of Community Medical Centers’ hospitals. They were invited to see several care facilities for collaboration possibilities and access to higher level care.

A Clovis couple with a special connection has made its second $1 million gift to Community Medical Centers, the Fresno-based health care organization announced Wednesday morning.

The Carl and Lulu Mitchell Family Foundation has made two $1 million donations in the past five years. The latest supports the Community Cancer Institute at the CMC Clovis campus.

CMC says Lulu Mitchell is a breast cancer survivor and former registered nurse for several years at Community Medical Centers. Her husband, Carl, was a radiology technologist and later a nuclear medicine technologist at CMC, and lost both of his parents to cancer.

“Those experiences gave us perspective, and it’s eye-opening when you realize that your life is on the line and these are the people and treatments that can save you,” Carl Mitchell says in the CMC release announcing the gift.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lulu Mitchell says, “When I was diagnosed in 2002, I had to travel from appointment to appointment at different places. It was stressful, and I hope we can help eliminate that for other families who won’t have to travel to receive the best care.”

The Mitchells gave their first $1 million gift in 2014 to Women’s and Children’s Services at Clovis Community, where Lulu worked as a postpartum nurse for several years before her retirement.

This story will be updated.