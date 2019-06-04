Looking for affordable housing in Fresno? Here’s your chance to apply for some options

Fresno Housing Authority CEO addresses housing myths, concerns Fresno Housing Authority CEO Preston Prince discusses how his agency strives to overcome neighborhood concerns about new public housing projects and misconceptions about people who live in public housing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno Housing Authority CEO Preston Prince discusses how his agency strives to overcome neighborhood concerns about new public housing projects and misconceptions about people who live in public housing.

If you’re looking for affordable housing in Fresno and hope to receive rental assistance, you have about two weeks to submit your application to the lottery system.

The Fresno Housing Authority beginning Wednesday, June 5, will start accepting applications for Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as “Section 8” housing. The program provides rental assistance to low-income families who qualify. The application period ends June 19.

Just last month the California Housing Partnership in collaboration with the Fresno Housing Authority released a report that found Fresno County needs 35,380 more affordable rental homes to meet current demand.

Renters in Fresno County also need to earn $22.12 per hour — nearly double the state minimum wage — to afford the median month asking rent of $1,150. More than 70 percent of low-income households are paying more than half of their income on rent.

“The reality of this report is that rising rents and decreased incomes are having a huge impact on our families,” said Preston Prince, CEO of Fresno Housing Authority.

“These families who earn below median income are paying more than half of that income towards rent, which leaves very little to feed their children. Fresno County needs 35,380 more affordable homes to reduce the rent burden on these families. I urge, state and local leaders to support these families by taking action on the recommendations in this report. “

Free applications for voucher programs in both the city of Fresno and Fresno County are only submitted online at www.fresnohousing.org/onlineapplication. Eligible applicants who receive a voucher have the option to live anywhere in the County of Fresno.

When vouchers become available, applications will be chosen through a lottery system and in order of preference listed on the application.

Housing Authority officials say it’s very important for applicants to read the preference criteria carefully and make sure to check each box for any eligible preference. Preference choices include residency in Fresno County, elderly or disabled and or being a U.S. Veteran. Preferences will be verified during the eligibility process.

To apply, you must have a valid email account.

If you don’t have access to the Internet or a computer, you can apply at any Fresno County Library or computer labs provided by the Fresno Housing Authority at the following locations:

Fresno Housing Central Office: 1331 Fulton St. Fresno, CA 93721

Legacy Commons: 2255 S. Plumas St. Fresno, CA 93706

Parc Grove Commons: 2674 E. Clinton Ave. Fresno, CA 93703

Yosemite Village: 709 W. California Ave. Fresno, CA 93706

Cedar Courts: 4430 E. Hamilton Ave. Fresno, CA 93702

Mountain View Community Center: 1295 J St. Orange Cove, CA 93646

Rio Villas: 1238 P St. Firebaugh, CA 93622

Cueva de Oso: 1445 Peach St. Selma, CA 93662

Paseo 55: 1764 12th St. Reedley, CA 93654





Blossom Trail Commons: 285 J St. Sanger, CA 93657

For more information, visit www.fresnohousing.org/onlineapplication.