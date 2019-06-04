Police rush to Woodward Park after report of dead body found at amphitheater

Fresno police on Tuesday morning rushed to north Fresno in response to a report of a dead body discovered at Woodward Park.

Officers responded in Code 3 – with lights and sirens – after getting information that the body of a dead woman had been found at the amphitheater at the park that’s located at East Audobon Drive and North Friant Road.

Police on the scene say the woman is in her 20s or early 30s was found dead of a gunshot wound at 9:51 a.m. Investigators don’t know if it’s suicide or foul play; the gun was not found in an initial search of the scene. The woman’s purse and sunglasses were found nearby.

This story will be updated.