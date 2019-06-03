Suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way crashes, cuts power in Fresno, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A car crash in Central Fresno Monday night took out a power pole and left residents without power.

The car was traveling south in the northbound lane of Fresno street when it struck the power pole, before sideswiping another vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported, but power was out in the area. There was no word on how many people were affected or when the power might be restored.

Police suspect the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.