Fire forced more than two dozen people from their homes early Monday in Mendota.





According to CalFire, crews responded to the fire at around 7:40 a.m. on the 900 block of Marie Street.

Four units, which housed nine families, sustained major damage due to the blaze. Red Cross was requested to help with the displaced families.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.