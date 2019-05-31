City of Fresno water users have 3 days a week to use water outside beginning June 1

Water-saving tips for your sprinklers In this installment of The Sacramento Bee's Water-Wise Homeowners video series, landscape architect Donna Dowson teaches drought-conscious homeowners how to adjust sprinkler systems and gives other tips on how to conserve water while maintaining a Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this installment of The Sacramento Bee's Water-Wise Homeowners video series, landscape architect Donna Dowson teaches drought-conscious homeowners how to adjust sprinkler systems and gives other tips on how to conserve water while maintaining a

The city of Fresno’s three-day outdoor watering schedule begins Saturday and runs through October.

Residents with addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) are permitted to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Residents with addresses ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are permitted to water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Outdoor water use is not allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on any day and never on Mondays.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clovis water users are on a similar schedule that began April 1 and runs through October:





Customers with even-numbered addresses are permitted to water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Customers with odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

There is no restriction on hours on a permitted watering day and never on Mondays.