Man covered in blood dumped accidentally by garbage truck at landfill, Fresno police say

Stock photo

A dump truck on an early morning route dumped more than just trash Friday.

A “body covered in blood” was among the items collected by a private company flat bed dump truck that made its way to a recycling center south of Fresno, according to police.

The discovery was made around 5:30 a.m. by workers at the landfill after the truck arrived from Clovis., Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said. It appears the man, who was still alive, was picked up while he was inside a large garbage bin at a construction site, Hudson added.

Medical responders were called to Cedar Recycle at 3457 S. Cedar Ave. to treat the man. Medical staff told police the man showed signs of having used heroin the previous night. He was not wearing shoes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police believe the man may have passed out in the dumpster bin and was woken up once the bin was tipped over at the land fill.

The incident is being treated as an accident. No criminal charges are expected, according to Hudson.

A description of the man was not provided. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was being treated for his injuries.