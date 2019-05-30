Firefighters battle commercial fire at a SE Fresno building that was broken into

Kesco building in southeast Fresno catches on fire after it was broken into Firefighters knock down a building fire that appeared to have been broken into and vandalized Thursday night, Fresno Fire says Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters knock down a building fire that appeared to have been broken into and vandalized Thursday night, Fresno Fire says

The Fresno Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire that allegedly had been vandalized Thursday night.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brian Price said a call came from a passerby around 9 p.m. about a structure fire at the Kings Electric Supply Company Inc. (KRESCO) building at the corner of east Woodward and south Van Ness avenues.

When crews arrived there was a moderate amount of dark smoke showing from one of the roll up doors.

Initial crews arrived relatively quickly, which helped in preventing the overall spread of the fire and not actually getting in the structure, Price said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It appears there is evidence that this building has been broken into,” said Price.

The cause is still under investigation. Price said the building was unsecured upon arrival.

There was no commercial alarm working and the sprinkler system that connects to the fire department had been vandalized, he added.

A total of 24 firefighters assisted in knocking down the fire along with the Fresno County, Fresno Police and EMS Personnel.

There is no information on suspects.

No injuries were reported.