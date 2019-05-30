Second major sponsor cuts ties with Grizzlies over Ocasio-Cortez video fiasco

A baseball team, patriotism, Ocasio-Cortez and an apology: Here’s what happened The Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video on its scoreboard May 27, 2019, and later apologized for equating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Kim Jung-un and Fidel Castro. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball team played a Memorial Day video on its scoreboard May 27, 2019, and later apologized for equating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with Kim Jung-un and Fidel Castro.

Dos Equis beer is the second company to pull its corporate sponsorship from the Fresno Grizzlies over an inflammatory video was shown during a double header on Memorial Day.

The company made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

The statement read: “We are disheartened to learn of the views expressed in the video that aired during Monday’s Fresno Grizzlies game, as they do not reflect our core values. We have ended our relationship with the team, effective immediately, and we have informed them accordingly.”





Dos Equis’ decision comes one day after Sun-Maid Growers ended its corporate sponsorship with the Grizzlies, the Washington Nationals Triple A affiliate.

The Grizzlies have generated national headlines for airing a video tribute that equated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the likes of North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un and former Cuban president Fidel Castro.

Popular raisin company Sun-Maid was the first big name sponsor to sever ties with the Grizzlies after the video.

“We are deeply disappointed by the Memorial Day tribute video the Fresno Grizzlies aired on Monday,” Sun-Maid said in an email sent to The Bee via public relations agency Havas Formula. “Sun-Maid does not support the views or sentiments expressed in the video, nor does it condone the airing of it.”

Other corporate sponsors are sticking with the team, for now. And its parent ball club, the Washington National’s is satisfied with the Grizzlies apology, despite calls for them to intervene.

Washington Post columnist Thomas Boswell chastised the Grizzlies for what he called an “incitement to hate.” He urged the Grizzlies to fire the employee responsible and if they don’t the Nationals should intervene.





In a statement on Wednesday, Grizzlies general manager Derek Franks said the employee was reprimanded, but he declined to say what the punishment was.





Jennifer Giglio, vice president of communications for the Nationals, said organization officials have spoken with the Grizzlies about the issue and were waiting to comment, once the Grizzlies completed their investigation.

“Based on their investigation, it is clear to us that this was an honest mistake by a long-time employee and was not politically motivated,” Giglio said. “They have put processes in place to ensure it does not happen again and we are comfortable with those procedures.”

Several corporate sponsors said Thursday that while the incident was unfortunate, they don’t plan to end their relationship.

“The video aired at Monday night’s Grizzlies game was inappropriate and does not reflect the views of The Save Mart Companies. At this point we have not made any changes to our relationship with the Grizzlies, as we seek more information on what occurred.



