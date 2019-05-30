Man found injured at downtown Fresno spiral garage later dies. Police wonder if he jumped

A man died Thursday morning after he was found at the downtown Fresno spiral garage. Police were investigating the circumstances but believe he may have fallen from the garage. cdelgado@fresnobee.com

A stretch of Van Ness Avenue in downtown Fresno was closed for about an hour Thursday morning after police found a man severely injured near the spiral garage.

Police were not sure what led to the man’s death, Lt. Mark Hudson said. The man was picked up from the scene and taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he then died.

The man was described as a white 56-year-old. He was not named.

Police responded to the scene for reports of a shooting, but Hudson said no shots were fired. Instead, he said, police believe the man fell from the third floor of the garage. He may have broken some glass on his way down.

Police on scene could not confirm if the death was by suicide or accidental. Hudson said coroners would perform a toxicology exam on the man.

A police officer had encountered the man earlier in the day before he died. But the officer did not find the man suspicious. He was possibly homeless.

Van Ness Avenue was reopened close to noon.