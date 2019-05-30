21-year-old killed outside Visalia after motorcycle crashes into pickup, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

One man was killed Thursday morning east of Visalia after he crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck.

The crash happened at the intersection of Avenue 309 and Highway 216 near Cutler Park. California Highway Patrol officer Ed Flynn said a woman driving a pickup was making a left turn onto eastbound Highway 216 when the westbound motorcycle driver hit her.

The motorcycle was driven by a 21-year-old man from the Ivanhoe area. He was not named pending family notification.

Flynn said the man was speaking with emergency responders at the scene before he was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later died. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman from the pickup was not injured.