Fire crews battling two blazes near the nearby foothills

Fire crews are currently battling two separates fires in the foothills, one near Squaw Valley and the other by Prather.

Cal-Fire Battalion Chief Seth Brown said crews were fighting a 50-acre fire on the east side of Hills Valley Road, which is about four miles south of Highway 180 by Squaw Valley.

Brown said the blaze was beginning to travel east and making its way up hill.

Additional fire engines and aircraft were en route to assist with the fire.

The second grass fire was located northeast of Prather near Spearhead and Lewann Lane.

Brown said the fire has been contained to the 10 acres it had already burned.

But crews still were clearing up hot spots in the area.