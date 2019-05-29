Two bats test positive for rabies in Tulare County. Here’s what you should know

Humans and bats and rabies: Not a good combination Elke Shaw-Tulloch, who happens to be the administrator for public health in Idaho, had an encounter with a bat, a personal take on her professional career. Learn from her that all bat encounters — and that's not just bites — must be considered rab Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Elke Shaw-Tulloch, who happens to be the administrator for public health in Idaho, had an encounter with a bat, a personal take on her professional career. Learn from her that all bat encounters — and that's not just bites — must be considered rab

Two bats in Tulare County have tested positive for rabies this month, prompting Tulare County health officials to issue a warning to the public on Wednesday.

One bat was found on May 11 in the city of Tulare, and another on May 14 in the CVS parking lot on Caldwell Avenue in Visalia, according to the public health department.

Officials asked the public to educate children about staying away from bats and to never touch a bat with bare hands. Children should tell an adult if they’ve seen or been in contact with a bat.

“Bats exhibiting abnormal behavior, such as being active during the day, sitting on the ground, or not being able to fly or evade contact are more likely to have rabies,” said Dr. Karen Haught, a health officer with the county.

Last year, 13% of bats tested by the Tulare County Public Health Lab had rabies, according to a news release.

Finding a bat

Officials advise wearing heavy gloves and covering the bat with a can or box and calling animal control if one is found. Tulare County Animal Services can be reached at 559-636-4030.

If anyone had contact with a bat or if a bat was in a room with a young child or a sleeping person, health officials say call a doctor or the Tulare County Public Health Branch Communicable Disease office at 559-685-5720. They can decide if a rabies vaccine is needed.

What is rabies?

Rabies is transmitted when saliva from an infected animal gets into a break in the skin or mucous membranes such as eyes, nose or mouth, according to the California Department of Health.

Rabies is almost always fatal if not treated before symptoms appear.

Symptoms include fever, headache and malaise about four to eight weeks after exposure. The virus affects the nervous system and leads to paralysis, coma and death within a week from when symptoms begin.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by an animal should wash the wound with soap and call a doctor.

Who can get rabies?

Certain wild animals in the state have a high rate of rabies, such as skunks and bats. The virus is occasionally detected in coyotes, foxes and racoons. Farm animals and pets get rabies from wild animals.

Birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish cannot get or pass rabies, the health department said.

In wild animals, signs of rabies can include acting unusually tame or unafraid of people. Nocturnal animals who have rabies are more likely to become active during the day.

Signs that a pet has rabies can include trouble walking, drinking or eating and a change in temperament.