West Fresno house fire kills three exotic pets

The Fresno Bee

A room in a west Fresno home went up in flames Tuesday night, causing a woman to flee the residence, fire officials said.

Three three exotic birds died in the blaze.

The fire department received calls just before 10 p.m. of a fire in a home at West Peralta Way and North Delbert Avenue, Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Cope said.





The fire crews arrived to find a single room of the house engulfed in flames.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A woman was home and made it out of the residence. She suffered from minor smoke inhalation, Cope said.

The birds died due to the smoke in the home, Cope said.

Firefighters contained the fire in bedroom, but smoke damage could be seen through out the house.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.