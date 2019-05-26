Local
Man stabbed in Merced but won’t say why, police say. Investigators ask for public’s help
The Merced Police Department is looking for information on a stabbing that took place Saturday morning.
The Merced Police Department dispatch received a call at 9:50 a.m. regarding a stabbing in the 500 block of W 13th Street, officers said in a news release.
Officers arrived and found a victim identified as Frank Leyva, 49, of Merced, with a single stab wound to his shoulder. Leyva’s wound was not life-threatening and he received treatment at a local hospital.
Officers said that Leyva was not providing much information about the stabbing. Officers determined Leyva was involved in a dispute the previous week with a female. However, it is unknown whether these incidents are related, police said in the statement.
The Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding the stabbing to contact the Merced Police Department Detective Division or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
