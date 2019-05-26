Shooting mystery in Merced leaves many questions as police seek help from the public

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help uncovering information about a shooting that sent one man to the hospitalearly Saturday morning .

Merced police received a call around 3 a.m. from the staff at Mercy Medical Center regarding a man with gunshot wounds, officers said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Ernesto Hurtado, a 39-year-old Merced man who suffered gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and his torso. Hurtado was in stable condition and his wounds were not life-threatening, police said.





He was not able to provide officers with much information about the shooting, including the exact location or a suspect description.

The Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact the Merced Police Department Detective Division or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.