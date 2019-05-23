Big Fresno Fair plans fundraising day for Valley Children’s. Here’s how you can help

Fill The Need offers families special pricing for this year’s Big Fresno Fair Valley Children's announces Fill The Need fundraiser partnership with Big Fresno Fair to offer $4 admission tickets for Thursday, Oct. 10 at this year's fair. Half of the admission price that day will directly benefit the hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Valley Children's announces Fill The Need fundraiser partnership with Big Fresno Fair to offer $4 admission tickets for Thursday, Oct. 10 at this year's fair. Half of the admission price that day will directly benefit the hospital.

The Big Fresno Fair and Valley Children’s Hospital on Thursday joined to announce a special ticket deal.

The fair plans to donate half of all special $4 “Fill the Need” tickets good for Oct. 10 back to the hospital.

“We are honored to have The Big Fresno Fair choose Valley Children’s as its ‘Fill the Need’ Day beneficiary,” Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare, says in a release. “The fair’s generosity will go a long way as we continue to invest in the health of our kids and in our goal to offer services within 30 minutes or 30 miles of every family in our region. With the help of community partners like The Big Fresno Fair, we are helping more children than ever before.”

The fair says the $4 ticket is one of the best discounts available. As an added bonus, each “Fill the Need” ticket bought through Aug. 1 will earn an entry into a random drawing for a pair of concert tickets, the fair says. Each of three winners will be able to choose the concert they want to attend.

The fair says the $4 “Fill the Need” tickets can be purchased online at fresnofair.com; all online fees have been waived. Also, special ticket packages are available for purchases of 125 “Fill the Need” tickets or more at one time. The special packages include fair admission, parking and horse racing box seats. Anyone interested in the special ticket package is asked to call 559-650-FAIR (3247).

