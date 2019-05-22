Memorial Day events in the central San Joaquin Valley include avenue of flags, sunrise service

Remembering fallen heroes at Clovis Cemetery on Memorial Day Steady breezes kept the thousands of flags flying during the Memorial Day 2018 commemoration at the Clovis Cemetery, honoring those who gave all in service of the United States. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Steady breezes kept the thousands of flags flying during the Memorial Day 2018 commemoration at the Clovis Cemetery, honoring those who gave all in service of the United States.

SUNDAY, May 26

San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery

32053 W. McCabe Road, Santa Nella, 209-854-1040. 9 a.m.

MONDAY, May 27

Clovis Cemetery

Clovis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3225 and The American Legion, Cecil Cox Post 147 in Clovis event starting at 9 a.m. 305 N. Villa Ave., Clovis.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Activities include live concerts (Jason Cade and The Gilly Girls) and outside activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a patriotic performance by the Clovis Community Concert Band at 11 a.m.; luncheon from noon to 2 p.m.; and screenings of military and veterans documentaries in the auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-299-0471, www.cvmdistrict.org/memorial-day.

Fresno Memorial Gardens

The 56th annual Memorial Day Service hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057, 11 a.m. More than 1,400 full-size American flags will line the avenues with a patriotic concert performed by the Front Line Quartet and the Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipe Band. This year’s honoree is Marlene Rafferty, past president District 9 Auxiliary. 175 S. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-268-7823. Volunteers are needed to raise flags at 7 a.m. and retire them at 5 p.m., and to help do storage work May 29. To volunteer, contact Brian Copner (brian.copner@dignitymemorial.com) or Laura Steiner (laura.steiner@dignitymemorial.com) or call 559-268-7823 or visit www.fresnomemorialgardens.com.

Kingsburg Cemetery

Hosted by the American Legion Post #191 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6152. The 9 a.m. ceremony includes raising the American flag, a flag-folding ceremony, patriotic music by Kingsburg High School’s Jazz Choir and placing a flag with a cross and poppy on each veterans’ grave, refreshments will be served following the ceremony. 12782 E. Clarkson Ave., Kingsburg, 559-897-2426. Volunteers are needed to place flags and poppies at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 and to retire them at 3 p.m. May 27.

Oakhill Cemetery

Veterans of Foreign War Post 8743 and Marine Corps League Griswold Mountain Detachment 1121 hold a memorial service at 10 a.m. with the Avenue of Flags, a reading, divine blessing, flowers and a flag on the grave of fallen comrades, firing or three rifle volleys and the playing of taps, 40188 Highway 41, Oakhurst.

Roeding Park

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Hanford Nisei Liberty Post 5869 and Sierra Nisei Post 8499 will hold a 9 a.m. service that includes honor roll, placing of the wreath, placing of the flag, benediction, taps and a closing address. 890 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-275-6318.

Veterans Liberty Cemetery

10 a.m., refreshments will be served. 1831 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-224-3895.

Visalia Public Cemetery

The 10 a.m. program includes presentation of the colors by Naval sea cadets, stories of two World War II veterans, music and song by Golden West High School, laying of wreaths, release of peace and remembrance doves, rifle salute and playing of taps. 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, 559-734-6181. Volunteers are needed to place 4,000 small American flags on every veteran’s grave at 7 a.m. May 25; lay out flagpoles beginning at 1 p.m. May 26; put up 2,200 large American flags with the name of a veteran and branch of service at 6 a.m. May 27; or to help remove the flags at 3:30 p.m. May 27.

Washington Colony Cemetery

9 a.m. 7318 S. Elm Ave., Easton, 559-264-7577.

Woodward Park Sunrise Service

5:45 a.m. Organized by Vietnam Veterans of America, William G. Camp Memorial Chapter 933. Donuts and coffee will be provided. Park fees have been waived and refreshments will be served. Lakewood Picnic Shelter, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, 559-974-2503.