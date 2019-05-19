Local

Parts of Interstate 5 shut down in Central Valley after large crash, CHP reports

Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were forced to shut down in western Fresno County after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol information website reported two semi trucks were overturned on the southbound I-5 lanes near Derrick Avenue after one semi-truck crashed into a small vehicle from behind. That caused a full closure of the southbound lanes.

It’s unclear how many trucks and vehicles were involved. The CHP reported drivers were finding alternate routes around the crash and officers were instructing drivers to get off the highway at Kamm Avenue, north of the crash.

At least two people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with complaints of pain, according to the CHP. There was a report of a truck driver pinned in.

The crash was first reported just before 2:30 p.m. As of 3:30, the CHP was trying to reopen traffic as they continued to investigate the crash.

This story will be updated.

