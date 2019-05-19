Snow shuts down Highway 168 near Prather. More wet weather on its way

What utility crews are doing to restore the power Power companies have a detailed plan for restoring power after storms. A first step is making sure power isn't flowing through downed lines. Restoration the kicks in based on established priorities. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Power companies have a detailed plan for restoring power after storms. A first step is making sure power isn't flowing through downed lines. Restoration the kicks in based on established priorities. Here's a look.

Highway 168 is closed in both directions due to snow in the area, according to California Highway Patrol.

The highway is closed just east of Prather.

Earlier the highway was reported closed due power lines that fell across both lanes outside of Prather

It wasn’t immediately clear when the road would reopen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wet weather including snow, rain and hail have been reported throughout Fresno County and more expected in the coming days.