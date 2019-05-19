Local
Snow shuts down Highway 168 near Prather. More wet weather on its way
What utility crews are doing to restore the power
Highway 168 is closed in both directions due to snow in the area, according to California Highway Patrol.
The highway is closed just east of Prather.
Earlier the highway was reported closed due power lines that fell across both lanes outside of Prather
It wasn’t immediately clear when the road would reopen.
Wet weather including snow, rain and hail have been reported throughout Fresno County and more expected in the coming days.
