Groveland man, 63, dies in fatal Madera-area head-on crash

A Groveland man died Thursday evening in a fatal head-on collision near Madera, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place about 5:30 p.m. on Avenue 15 east of Santa Fe Drive.

The CHP said Gerardo Jayme, 20, of Madera was westbound on 15 east of Santa Fe in a 2010 Chrysler 300 as the unidentified Groveland man, 63, was eastbound on 15 in a Ford Transit van. Witnesses told officers that Jayme drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with the van. The van driver died at the scene. Jayme was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The CHP said that neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factor in the crash.