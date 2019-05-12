Teenager disappears in the Tule River. Search and rescue effort underway

Here’s how to stay alive and not drown if you fall in rapid water With the Sierra snowmelt swelling rivers with cold, rapid water, Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to self rescue if you unexpectedly fall in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the Sierra snowmelt swelling rivers with cold, rapid water, Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to self rescue if you unexpectedly fall in.

A 16-year-old boy went missing Sunday night in the Tule River and Tulare County sheriff’s deputies have launched a search and rescue mission.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s are undergoing search and rescue efforts tonight, to find a missing 16-year-old at Tule River.

Deputies say the teen boy was in the river around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when he suddenly went under the water and never came back up. He was last seen in the area between Springville and Camp Nelson above Coffee Camp.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Dive Team, Drone & Personnel were searching the river late Sunday.