Teenager disappears in the Tule River. Search and rescue effort underway
A 16-year-old boy went missing Sunday night in the Tule River and Tulare County sheriff’s deputies have launched a search and rescue mission.
Deputies say the teen boy was in the river around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when he suddenly went under the water and never came back up. He was last seen in the area between Springville and Camp Nelson above Coffee Camp.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Dive Team, Drone & Personnel were searching the river late Sunday.
