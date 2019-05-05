Two people injured, multiple cars, RVs catch fire in central Fresno

What to do if your car catches on fire Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.

Fresno Fire crews were called to a car and RV blaze in central Fresno that injured two people Sunday night.





According to Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll, just after 8 p.m. crews received reports of a number of cars and mobile homes on fire in the area of Hedges Avenue and Effie Street.

Crews found a lot, that appeared to be like a tow yard lot, with two to three mobile homes along with seven or eight cars engulfed in flames.

Two people who were living in the area near the RVs received burns to their hands and their necks while trying to rescue a few dogs that were living in the lot. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.