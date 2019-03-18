Local

Driver in critical condition after vehicle overturns into Fresno canal, CHP says

By Marilyn Castaneda

March 18, 2019 08:25 PM

One man was in critical condition Monday night after his vehicle overturned in a Fresno canal.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was heading east on Adam Avenue near Thompson Avenue when his white Scion went into the water and overturned, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Victor Taylor.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. The cause of the crash was unclear Monday.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

It didn’t take long to rescue the driver, Taylor said.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

