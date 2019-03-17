Fresno man struck by vehicle, pinned against light pole

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with severe leg injuries Sunday night after a vehicle pinned him against a light pole, according to police.
Just before 9 p.m. Fresno police officers witnessed a truck driving east on Olive Avenue swerve and strike a light pole at Olive and Blackstone avenues, said Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department.
As they approached the vehicle, officers found a man, described as being in his 30s, with both legs pinned between the vehicle and the pole. The fire department and EMS were called to the scene to free the man. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition.
All four of the truck’s occupants were cooperating with police.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments