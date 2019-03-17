They couldn’t find his stolen bike, so these Fresno officers pitched in to get him a new one

It started with a report of a stolen bicycle.
Officers from the Fresno Police Department’s Southwest Policing District were dispatched to an apartment complex on Saturday where a 7-year old boy named Josiah had been out riding his bike — a black and purple Kent Ambush he’d received as a birthday gift two week earlier.
According to Josiah’s mother, two other boys took the bike and road out of the complex, according to a release from the department.
Officers searched the area, but where unable to find the bike or the boys. Not wanting the child to be without a bicycle, Corporal Daniel Messick, Officer Blake Dudley and Officer Charles Martinez chipped in to buy a new one, which they did with the generosity of the employees at the Walmart on West Shaw Avenue.
They surprised Josiah, who posed for pictures with the officers and his new wheels.
Police are still looking for the location of the stolen bicycle and ask anyone with information to call 559-621-7000, or Valley Crime Stoppers at 559 498-STOP to remain anonymous.
