K-9 officer helps bring in wanted felon after Fresno neighborhood goes on lockdown

A Central Fresno neighborhood was put on lockdown Sunday afternoon, as police did a yard-to-yard search for a wanted felon.
The man, identified as 42-year old Thomas Jackson, was driving near Ashlan and Blackstone avenues around 4:30 p.m. when he was spotted by police. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Jackson refused to yield and drove into the a nearby neighborhood where he abandoned his vehicle, said Lt. Bill Dooley, with the Fresno Police Department.
Officers created a perimeter and put the neighborhood on lockdown as they conducted a yard-to-yard search, with assistance from a Fresno County Sheriff helicopter.
Jackson was located by a K-9 unit hiding behind some boxes in a backyard shed, Dooley said. The K-9 bit Jackson’s leg during the arrest. He will be treated at Community Regional Medical Center before being booked into Fresno County Jail, Dooley said.
Jackson was wanted for felony criminal threats. He was previously wanted for weapons and firearms possession and assaulting officers, Dooley said.
