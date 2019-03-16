Man arrested after driving past Clovis Police Department in stolen car, officers say

A Fresno man is in jail after he allegedly rammed a Clovis police car and led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle, police say.
Police published a photo on Facebook of suspect Jason Kirscher. He allegedly led an 8.5-mile pursuit with officers after they spotted him driving past the Clovis Police Department headquarters just after midnight Friday, inside a stolen Honda Accord.
Clovis police officers pulled Kirscher over at Temprance and Bullard avenues, but then Kirscher reportedly rammed the patrol car with the Honda and drove off. The pursuit ended near Sunnyside and Herndon avenues, when a police officer used a spike strip to stop the Honda, according the department’s Facebook post.
Kirscher exited the vehicle and had attempted to run away and jump over a fence, but he was eventually arrested by police. Clovis police said he was combative with police and left a minor injury on an officer.
He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, probation violation, threatening a police officer and evading police. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.
