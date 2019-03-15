Apartment fire causes significant damage, displacing four families in Fresno

An apartment fire ignited Friday afternoon, leaving four families displaced in east Fresno.
Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Randy Reitz said the fire broke out around 6:05 p.m. on E. Tyler near N. Backer.
The cause of the fire was an air vent that malfunctioned in an upstairs bathroom, Reitz said, and forced those who lived in nearby units to vacate their apartment.
“We were able to save the complex, but it did suffer significant damage to the upstairs unit attic space and water damage to the lower two units,” Reitz said.
No injuries were reported.
Upon arrival, the four-unit, two-story apartment complex had heavy fire and smoke coming out from the upstairs, said Reitz.
The fire was starting to spread in the attic by the time fire crews got in position to fight the fire.
Crews were able to limit the water damage on the lower units by canvassing them with tarps, according to Reitz.
A total of seven fire crews and about 25 firefighters responded to the scene. It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to control the fire.
The complex is about 3,200 to 4,000 square feet total.
Though no one was in the apartment unit when it caught on fire, firefighters had received an initial report of a resident potentially inside.
So crews forced their way into the two upstairs units in search of people, only to find no one inside.
It is unknown the cost of the damage, said Reitz.
Reitz reminds the public to change your smoke alarm batteries.
