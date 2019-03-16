Jennifer Siebel Newsom, governor’s wife, visits Fresno to promote refund program

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, visited Fresno on Saturday to host a community event aimed at promoting a program that seeks to give working families economic mobility.
Supporters believe the Earned Income Tax Credit (Cal EITC) has kept millions of residents out of poverty. Gov. Newsom has proposed doubling the cost of living refund program, which could reach about three million families in California.
According to a news release about the program, Fresno County has the second highest rate of women living in poverty, and is also among the counties with the highest rate of impoverished single mothers.
“Affording the basics like food, housing, healthcare and education is harder than ever,” said Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
She encouraged families at the event to check whether they qualify for the refund program. Families with children can earn a refund of up to $2,800.
“Every year, too many working families and individuals miss out on thousands of dollars in tax credits. CalEITC can put more money back into the pockets of workers who are struggling to make ends meet,” Lindsay Callahan, United Way Fresno and Madera counties president and CEO, said in a news release.
For video of Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s appearance, visit www.fresnobee.com/local
