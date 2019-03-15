Around the Valley: Tachi fundraiser, Home of Hope reveal, human trafficking conference

Tachi Palace raises money for Natives Nationwide Networking
The Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino presented $4,178 to Natives Nationwide Networking Group after its monthly community breakfast, according to Tachi spokesperson Kristy Kneiding.
More than 400 people attended the breakfast and raised $2,089, which the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched.
The money will be used to raise awareness and outreach for indigenious people and to support the Missing Murdered Indigenous Peoples Conference.
The next fundraising breakfast will be held March 29 to benefit United Cerebral Palsy.
Granville Home of Hope reveal is March 16
The 14th Granville Home of Hope will be unveiled Saturday, March 16 at 9 a.m., near Fowler and Shields avenues.
Organizers are selling 6,000 tickets for the chance to win the 1,800-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home inside the Belterra gated community at 6076 E. Brown Ave.
All proceeds benefit nine local organizations, including Foundation for Sanger Schools, Hinds Hospice and Breaking the Chains.
Home tours will be available every Friday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the drawing on May 1.
Human Trafficking Conference marks a decade in Central Valley
Fresno’s 10th annual Human Trafficking Conference will take place March 27 at the DoubleTree Hotel, organizers announced.
The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is preparing for 600 attendees to attend the conference, which sells out every year.
The only human trafficking conference between Sacramento and Los Angeles, the event educates the public on multi-disciplinary approaches, regional partnerships, identification and recovery for victims of human trafficking.
Tickets are $90 and include breakfast and lunch. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.FresnoEOC.org/CVAHT/conference.
