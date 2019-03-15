Local

Clovis business launches free Operation Kidsafe. It gives parents a tool in an emergency

Fresno Bee Staff

March 15, 2019

Operation Kidsafe has a permanent home in Clovis.

Josh and Kimberlee Phanco, owners of the Phanco Group Allstate Insurance agency in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Fowler and Shepherd avenues, had a ribbon-cutting Friday for an Operation Kidsafe Child Safety Center inside their office.

The program uses digital systems to capture the fingerprints of children along with a full digital head and shoulder photograph. The information is printed on hard copy and handed to parents for safe keeping; no records are kept in the system There is an area on the document for parents to update with a current photo.

Should a child become lost or be kidnapped, parents have a document that can help law enforcement find their child.

It’s a free service, available during business hours, Josh Phanco said. And the couple plans to occasionally take the system to events.

The system is designed for children over 1 year of age and special-needs adults.

Operation Kidsafe has centers throughout the U.S. Its sponsors also have a touring program that made a stop at Toyota of Clovis in 2016.

