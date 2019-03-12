Public donations sought for Fresno City Hall memorial honoring those who died in combat

Fresno city officials unveiled plans on Tuesday to build a memorial at City Hall dedicated to Fresno’s military men and women died in combat — and the public can help make it a reality.
The granite memorial will include 277 names of Fresnans who died while serving in the military during wartime. The names were confirmed by the National Archives and cross referenced from other sources.
The monument will cost about $70,000, and an additional $60,000 is needed to pay for landscaping, electric work, excavating and permitting.
Council Members Garry Bredefeld and Esmeralda Soria, along with Mayor Lee Brand, said the memorial will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice so Fresnans can enjoy living in freedom.
“All of the freedoms and liberties we have as Americans and Fresnans are the direct result of the sacrifices of our veterans,” Councilman Garry Bredefeld said.
“It is time for us to recognize the Fresno veterans who gave their lives so we can live in freedom. We bear witness to this freedom every week at City Hall as we debate and exchange ideas so we can better the lives of this and future generations. With this memorial, we will honor their courage, service, and ultimate sacrifice now and for generations to come.”
The City Council will consider approving the project on Thursday.
Although some private companies agreed to donate work for the project, public donations are being sought to fund the memorial.
To donate, send a check payable to Fresno Revitalization Corporation with Veterans Memorial Donation written in the memo line to District 6, 2600 Fresno Street, 2nd floor, Fresno CA 93721.
Contact Bredefeld’s office with any questions at 559-621-7865 or District6@fresno.gov.
