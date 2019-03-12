Madera County deputies locate 70-year-old with dementia who had been missing

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning was looking for an elderly man who has dementia.
Lonnie West was reported located at 11:20 a.m.
West, 70, left his home in the 29000 block of Avenue 9, according to a Facebook post by the department.
West is described as African-American, about 5-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and an adult diaper.
Contact the sheriff’s office at 559-675-7770 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
