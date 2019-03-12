Local

Madera County deputies locate 70-year-old with dementia who had been missing

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

March 12, 2019 10:54 AM

Lonnie West. MADERA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning was looking for an elderly man who has dementia.

Lonnie West was reported located at 11:20 a.m.

West, 70, left his home in the 29000 block of Avenue 9, according to a Facebook post by the department.

West is described as African-American, about 5-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and an adult diaper.

Contact the sheriff’s office at 559-675-7770 if you have any information about his whereabouts.

